A NEW trove of information has revealed the sources of money donated and earned from second jobs by MPs – and here are the results for MPs in and around Portsmouth.

Sky News and Tortoise Media have launched the Westminster Accounts, a searchable database that makes it easy for the public to examine the millions of pounds being poured into British politics.

The interactive database allows users to search for information about the earnings and donations declared by any MP, political party, an all-party parliamentary group, or donor since the last election.

John Ryley, head of Sky News, said: ‘This pioneering project from Sky News and Tortoise will give the public a better understanding of how politics is funded in this country. The Westminster Accounts tool is available to everyone and is a big step in making the workings of parliament more transparent and understandable for the public at large.’

James Harding, founder and editor of Tortoise Media, added: ‘Until now, it’s been impossible to make sense of the relationship between money and politics. Parliament might be transparent in theory, but, by default or design, the jumble of declarations, registers and accounts has made it very hard to understand who gives, who gets, how much and for what. The Westminster Accounts makes all that information accessible for all of us.’

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth church could see cafe built and car park turned into garden

The deputy political editor at Sky News, Sam Coates, said online: ‘This project is not without risk. We have created league tables of donors and earners, something the political system disliked. We will be told we have ignored context - some earnings are donated to charity, some MPs will earn more than others for less work, and MPs in marginal seats will have to raise more funds for campaigning than those in safe seats.

‘But we defend our right to look at the numbers in this way; and encourage the conversation that will follow, however difficult.’

Here are the results from MPs in Portsmouth and Hampshire.

1. Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt The Conservative MP has declared around £119,400 worth of payments and gifts. Top sources of £ for MP: £35k donations from Lord Philip Harris £25k donations from Lord Michael Spencer £20k donations from First Corporate Consultants £10k donations from Emily L Davies £10k donations from Renaissance Care (No.1) £5,000 donations from George E Reed £5,000 donations from High Life Investments £3,000 donations from Sir Michael Hintze £2,400 donations from Dsam Partners London £2,000 donations from Chris Hayman £2,000 donations from Heaton Holdings Photo: Hollie Adams Photo Sales

2. Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan The Labour MP has declared around £49,700 worth of payments and gifts. Top sources of £ for MP: £19k earnings from Portsmouth City Council £6,600 gifts from Satellite Applications Catapult £5,000 donations from GMB Union £5,000 donations from Lord Matthew Oakeshott £4,000 donations from Judith Smyth £3,720 donations from Unison £3,570 gifts from HM Government of Gibraltar £2,000 donations from Unite £300 gifts from Portsmouth Community Football Club Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

3. Havant MP Alan Mak The Conservative MP has declared around £77,980 worth of payments and gifts. Top sources of £ for MP: £25k donations from Yan Huo £14k earnings from Norton Rose Fulbright £12k donations from Harbour Hotels Holdings £5,000 donations from Nicolas James £3,880 donations from Senator Press £3,500 donations from Radleigh House £2,000 donations from Andrew Law £2,000 donations from Anthony Howard £2,000 donations from IPGL £2,000 donations from Jesmond Ventures £2,000 donations from Lewmar £2,000 donations from Michael Davis £2,000 donations from Wei Wu £600 gifts from Langstone Quays Hotel Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales

4. Gosport MP Dame Caroline Dinenage The Conservative MP has declared around £37,670 worth of payments and gifts. Top sources of £ for MP: £23k earnings from LNT Care Developments Group £3,950 gifts from Jamaica Tourist Board £2,500 donations from Palmer Capital £2,000 donations from Clipper Ventures £1,550 gifts from Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) £1,020 gifts from UK Music £900 gifts from Victorious Festivals £700 gifts from Isle of Wight Festivals £600 earnings from YouGov £600 gifts from House of Representatives of the Republic of Cyprus £600 gifts from Sky UK Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales