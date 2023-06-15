News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Work progresses on new Fareham Live theatre to replace Ferneham Hall - in pictures

The new theatre in Fareham is beginning to take shape with passers by able to get a real sense of what the new venue will look like.
By Kelly Brown
Published 15th Jun 2023, 15:02 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 15:02 BST

The new £13m arts and entertainment venue - called Fareham Live – is being constructed to replace Ferneham Hall in a bid to regenerate the town centre. The old Ferneham Hall closed in 2020, and the name of Fareham Live for the new project was adopted in October that year. Other names suggested in a public vote were The Kiln, The Quay and The Tannery.

ALSO READ: New Fareham Live theatre replacing Ferneham Hall set to cost £3m more than predicted

The plans also include demolishing the ‘decaying’ Osborn Road car park after refurbishment works were ‘no longer considered financially viable’. A new surface car park - costing £1.96m - is now approved for the Osborn site with 139 spaces, down from the current 818 spaces in the multi-storey car park. There will also be EG charging points and solar panel canopies.

FOR MORE READ: Fareham multi-storey carpark to be replaced after plans were approved

The new theatre is taking shape Picture: Sarah Standing (130623-5344)

1. Fareham Live

The new theatre is taking shape Picture: Sarah Standing (130623-5344) Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
On going developments of the new theatre in Fareham, opposite Fareham Borough Council civic offices. Picture: Sarah Standing (130623-5353)

2. Fareham Live

On going developments of the new theatre in Fareham, opposite Fareham Borough Council civic offices. Picture: Sarah Standing (130623-5353) Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Passers by can see the building works take place Picture: Sarah Standing (130623-5334)

3. Fareham Live

Passers by can see the building works take place Picture: Sarah Standing (130623-5334) Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
The hoardings outside the new theatre Picture: Sarah Standing (130623-5347)

4. Fareham Live

The hoardings outside the new theatre Picture: Sarah Standing (130623-5347) Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:FarehamWork