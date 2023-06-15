Work progresses on new Fareham Live theatre to replace Ferneham Hall - in pictures
The new £13m arts and entertainment venue - called Fareham Live – is being constructed to replace Ferneham Hall in a bid to regenerate the town centre. The old Ferneham Hall closed in 2020, and the name of Fareham Live for the new project was adopted in October that year. Other names suggested in a public vote were The Kiln, The Quay and The Tannery.
The plans also include demolishing the ‘decaying’ Osborn Road car park after refurbishment works were ‘no longer considered financially viable’. A new surface car park - costing £1.96m - is now approved for the Osborn site with 139 spaces, down from the current 818 spaces in the multi-storey car park. There will also be EG charging points and solar panel canopies.