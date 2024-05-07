Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lighting is tested at the Southsea Sea Defences with the 'Theatre of the Sea' at lit up beautifully

All of the lighting in the area, stretching from the Blue Reef to the Pyramids, has been tested by the Coastal Partners team as part of the final works being completed along the stretch - with wonderful images giving a sense of what visitors can look forward to this summer.

The stretch includes the ‘Theatre of the Sea’ in front of Southsea Castle, as well as the walkway in front of the band stand, and other areas of interest with swing benches, boulders and planting also in place.

The promenade will be well lit as the work on the latest stretch of the sea defences in Southsea draws to a close

In a marked contrast to the darkness of the area before the sea defences were installed, the new lighting ensures the promenade itself is well lit, with the lighting strategically placed at the back of the Theatre of the Sea to allow for better viewing of the night sky in front of it.

To see what the lights look like - and the latest on the sea defences - watch the video embedded within this video.