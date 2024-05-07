WATCH: Testing is carried out on the lighting at the sea defences in front of Southsea Castle
All of the lighting in the area, stretching from the Blue Reef to the Pyramids, has been tested by the Coastal Partners team as part of the final works being completed along the stretch - with wonderful images giving a sense of what visitors can look forward to this summer.
The stretch includes the ‘Theatre of the Sea’ in front of Southsea Castle, as well as the walkway in front of the band stand, and other areas of interest with swing benches, boulders and planting also in place.
In a marked contrast to the darkness of the area before the sea defences were installed, the new lighting ensures the promenade itself is well lit, with the lighting strategically placed at the back of the Theatre of the Sea to allow for better viewing of the night sky in front of it.
It is expected that this area of the the sea defences will open to the public at the end of this month, with work on the next stretch from the Pyramids to South Parade Pier already well underway.
