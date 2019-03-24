It’s a debate that has raged on social media and split the Fratton faithful.

Is Ben Close the Pompey Xavi or the Pompey Pirlo?

Ben Close celebrates his goal against Shrewsbury. Picture: Joe Pepler

When he was coming through the ranks at the Blues, being compared to either would have been snapped up in a heartbeat by the Southsea midfielder.

Xavi is one of the greatest to ever play for Barcelona, with eight La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues to his name, as well as World Cup and European Championship winners’ medals with Spain.

Meanwhile, Andrea Pirlo had a trophy-laden career at AC Milan and Juventus, as well as clinching the 2006 World Cup with Italy.

Close’s sixth goal of the season in the 2-0 victory at Shrewsbury on Saturday saw him likened to the pair yet again.

And he’s given his verdict on which he prefers.

‘To be fair, my favourite player was Xavi!’ revealed Close.

‘So if anything, it would be him but it’s a funny one because they’re two such great players.

‘To be compared to those is ridiculous really and either I’m happy with.

‘It does make me laugh when I see them and it’s nice to see.

‘Any praise or good comments like that is nice to see.

‘I feel that I have made improvements again. On the back of a good season last year, I had limited game-time earlier this season.

‘But that’s the life of a footballer. You can fall in and out of the squad, in and out of the starting line-up and you’ve just got to be ready if you are called upon.

‘It’s my chance now, it has been in the past few games and I’ve just got to keep it up as long as I can.

‘I came out of the side earlier in the season and that’s just how football is – it happens to everyone in their career.

‘The best players keep it to a minimum and keep their place in the team for as long as possible – that’s my aim.’

Pompey leapfrogged Sunderland into third in the League One table with the win against Shrewsbury.

But it wasn’t plain sailing for Kenny Jackett’s troops at New Meadow.

The hosts dominated the opening half-hour, with Craig MacGillivray making an outstanding save to tip Shaun Whalley’s shot onto the post, while Lee Brown made a brilliant block to thwart Ollie Norburn’s effort inside the area.

The Blues eventually got a foothold in the game, with Close stroking home the rebound after Brown’s shot was saved in the 40th minute.

And Brett Pitman ensured Pompey returned to Fratton Park with all three points when he converted Oli Hawkins’ cross 11 minutes from full-time.

Despite sitting just a point above the relegation zone, Close believes the Shrews’ current league position doesn’t reflect their quality.

But the academy graduate felt Pompey were more clinical in both boxes.

He added: ‘You see how tight the league is – there’s not much difference between all of the teams.

‘I think there was three points between 12th and 24th before kick-off.

‘The standard of the league is good, Shrewsbury have got some very good players.

‘Their position might be a little bit false as it was a very tough game.

‘But we were better in both boxes, clinical and defended excellently.

‘For my goal, it was about being in the right position and sensing where the ball was going to drop.

‘Thankfully it dropped to me and it was about keeping it on target, keeping my technique right and keeping it down.’