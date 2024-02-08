News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Portchester Art Exhibition

A series of watercolours depicting local landmarks has gone on display.
By Dai JonesContributor
Published 8th Feb 2024, 11:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Dai Jones, a local artist, is exhibiting his watercolours at Portchester Library throughout the month of February.

Dai moved to Portchester a year ago after retiring from teaching in Macclesfield, Cheshire. He is originally from the village of Brynaman in South Wales.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He has had a number of previous exhibitions in both Cheshire and in Wales. After moving to Portchester he has been inspired to document the area around his new home within his colourful landscapes.

His paintings are available to purchase, please ask a member of library staff for details.

Related topics:Wales