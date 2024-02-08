Portchester Art Exhibition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dai Jones, a local artist, is exhibiting his watercolours at Portchester Library throughout the month of February.

Dai moved to Portchester a year ago after retiring from teaching in Macclesfield, Cheshire. He is originally from the village of Brynaman in South Wales.

He has had a number of previous exhibitions in both Cheshire and in Wales. After moving to Portchester he has been inspired to document the area around his new home within his colourful landscapes.