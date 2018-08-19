Portchester Community Centre’s first summer fair pulls in the crowds 

THE organisers of a summer fair hope to build on its success and make it an annual event.

Families from across Fareham went along to Portchester Community Centre for the event on Saturday.

Ian Moore with Travis, six, and Amy, seven at Portchester Village Fete Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The traditional fair had a range of stalls and games for children, demonstrations in the main arena and cakes for sale.

It was organised by the community centre who were keen to have more things for people living in the area to do.

Kim Hoflay, from the events and community liaison team, said: ‘We wanted to put on a traditional community fair.

‘There’s nothing else held in Portchester apart from the gala which is earlier in the year.

The En Pointe Twirl Team Picture: Chris Moorhouse

‘We wanted to bring everyone together and put on a good event.’

Ladies from Portchester WI baked cakes to sell while Portchester Youth Theatre put on a show for visitors to the fair.

Youngsters were given the chance to sit in a fire engine as well as play games.

There was also a dog show which was very popular with dozens of pooches entered into the nine categories.

Portchester Karate Club Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Couple Matt Jarvis and Jackie Marginson, from Fareham, went along to the fair.

Matt said: ‘It is a really good idea. I think Portchester needs more things like this.

‘Apart from the carnival, there isn’t much else so this is great. I like the addition of the dog show too.

‘I do think it could have been advertised a bit better so more people were aware but this was a great first event.’

Amy and Leon Smith and their children, Jayden, two, Dylan, six, and Jack, four Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Danny Smith took along his son Max, aged four. Danny said: ‘Max has had a really good time and especially liked seeing the firefighters.

‘He enjoyed seeing all the dogs too getting ready for the show.

‘I hope this will become an annual event because it has been a lovely afternoon.’

Katie Dawson, community liaison co-ordinator, said they were really pleased with how their first fair had gone.

She hopes it will become an annual date on the calendar.

‘We have great facilities here so the fair can grow,’ she said.

‘We hope to host it again and get bigger and better each year.

‘It has been wonderful to see so many families having a nice day.’