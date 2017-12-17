Portchester fire crew to raise money for charities

Have your say

FIREFIGHTERS are turning back the clock to raise money for charity.

Portchester Fire Station are heading back to 1984 when the fire crew would drive around the streets singing Christmas carols.

Geoff Baker has served at Portchester for 34 years and remembers his Dad sitting on the fire engine dressed as Santa.

Geoff said: ‘It really was exciting helping the fireman and residents loved the show, we are looking forward to doing it all again.’

A vintage fire engine will be driven by the crew whilst they collect donations for the Fire Fighters Charity and other local charities inspired by residents such as three year old Maddox Chambers who suffers from a life-threatening illness known as ‘Soft Bones’.

The event will take place on Friday December 22 and Saturday December 23 from 10am in the Portchester Precinct and evening street collections from 5pm.

For more information on routes and timings visit facebook.com/PortchesterFireStation/