Portchester pub welcomes new landlord and his seven children with £300,000 revamp

A PORTCHESTER pub has undergone a £300,000 refurbishment to turn it into a family pub – just in time for its new landlord and his family of 7 children.

Scott Armstrong, 28, has moved from managing the bar at Havant and Waterlooville Football Club to run the Wicor Mill, in White Hart Lane road, Portchester.

The refurbishment has included a new garden pergola and outside seating area, as well as ongoing changes to the kitchen to accommodate a family menu.

Scott said the investment was to helping to change the Heineken-owned pub’s ‘reputation for being a young man’s sports bar.’

He said: ‘We want to run a good community, family-focused pub.’

Scott and his wife, Chloe, found the move ‘a little rushed,’ as the couple juggled Scott’s last day at the club bar, his attendance at a training day in Liverpool, and Chloe giving birth – all within the space of three days.

Scott added: ‘It was a big decision to move, but you could see that Chloe was okay with it – and the children love it here.’

The couple are joined by their five children, with youngest Henley aged 12-weeks old, as well as Scott’s son and daughter from a previous relationship visiting at weekends.

Scott is hoping to fit a children’s play area, patio heaters and a television in the seating area outside later in the year.

He said: ‘We’re going to keep improving the pub however we can.’

The pub will be supporting The Ickle Pickles Children's Charity throughout the year.