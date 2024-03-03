Portsmouth amongst top dog friendly places following Sainsbury's Bank research
Sainsbury’s Bank Pet Insurance, has revealed a list of the most beloved dog-friendly destinations across the UK — and Portsmouth came fourth place, with Carlisle topping the list. As part of its new Barks and Recreation campaign, Sainsbury’s Bank analysed the most dog-friendly restaurants, pubs, hotels, rooms for rent and walking routes in each city.
Jason King, Chief Customer Officer at Sainsbury’s Bank, said: “Our customers tell us that their dogs are one of the family and so it’s great that our analysis shows that public spaces and hospitality owners are creating dog-friendly environments so that the whole family can get together for holidays and days out.”
The research also found that the city has three dominating eateries that are known for welcoming our precious companions. According to Tripadvisor, The Florence Arms and Gin & Olive Southsea are two of the most popular dog friendly venues.
The Sainsbury's Bank research found that there is an abundance of dog friendly eateries, hotels and venues within the city.