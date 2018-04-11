Portsmouth apartment left ‘uninhabitable’ after fire

Have your say

A FLAT has been deemed ‘uninhabitable’ after it went up in flames last night.

Firefighters were called to Nelson Road at 7.30pm last night for a fire in a first floor flat.

Although nobody was injured in the blaze, the flat is now uninhabitable due to the damage.

A spokesman from Southsea Fire Station said: ‘ When we arrived all occupants were safely out of the property.

‘There were 16 firefighters at the scene; the cause of the fire isn’t currently known but we are not treating the incident as suspicious.

‘Although residents from the first floor and top floor flats were able to return to their properties, the flat affected by the fire is now uninhabitable.

‘We finished up at the scene at around 10pm.’