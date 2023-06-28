Portsmouth- based Environmental Consultancy take on the South Downs Way to raise funds for charity

Omnia Consulting take on South Downs Way

Omnia Consulting, based in Port Solent, are celebrating their 10th anniversary this year.

As a result, the are aiming to raise money for different charities across the UK, one for each of their regions – Omnia also have offices in Preston and Nottingham.

The charity chosen by the Portsmouth Office is the Rowans Hospice, which provides care and support for adults with life-limiting illness.

Omnia completed the National Three Peaks in September 2021

Their care is delivered free, with majority of their income generated by fundraising, donations, legacies and through their retail shops.

Omnia previously supported the hospice when staff members took on the National Three Peaks Challenge in 2021.

The Omnia team’s four-day South Downs Way challenge starts next Monday, with further legs on July 14, 21 and 28.

In all, they aim to walk 100 miles, with the first leg starting at Eastbourne and finishing at Ditchling Beacon (28 miles).

The second leg starts at Ditchling Beacon and finishes at Bignor Hill (28 miles), the third leg (Bignor Hill-Queen Elizabeth Country Park) is 24 miles), with the final leg starting at Winchester and finishing at Queen Elizabeth Country Park (20 miles).

John Simmons, an Omnia directors, has organised the challenge.

He said: ‘The Rowans Hospice is local to the Omnia head office on the south coast. Many members of the Omnia team have an affiliation with it through the support it has given to some of their family members of the years.

‘The care teams at The Rowans are fantastic when providing palliative and end of life care, and they wouldn’t be able to do this without much needed locally raised funds.

‘This is why every member of the Omnia team is very happy and enthusiastic about supporting the hospice by raising funds through our challenges and events.’