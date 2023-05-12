Portsmouth batter becomes first woman to reach 100 appearances for Hampshire

Portsmouth's Emily Windsor became the first woman to play 100 games for Hampshire

The batter marked her 100th appearance for Hampshire by scoring 69 not out in the first of two final County Championship group games, helping Hampshire secure top spot in their group in the process.

The team finished the group stage two points clear of their closest rivals Sussex and now head to County Championships Finals Day in Hove this Sunday full of confidence.

Windsor, who made her debut for Hampshire in 2013 aged just 15, has become a key figure for the county, captaining them for the first time in 2021.

She also represents Southern Vipers, the current domestic T20 champions who are based at Hampshire’s Ageas Bowl, and scored an impressive 288 runs at an average of 57 during last year’s 50-over Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy campaign after returning to cricket after a hip injury.

Speaking after teammates presented her with a special Hampshire shirt marking her achievement, Windsor, 25, said: ‘It’s a great honour to become the first women’s player to reach 100 caps for Hampshire.

‘This is a club I have supported and loved playing for since I was nine-years-old.

‘Never did I think I would play for the first team this many times.

‘To also now have the privilege to captain the side is a dream come true.’