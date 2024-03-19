Portsmouth businessman wins national award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Each year the minor car bodywork repair specialists holds a conference to review its performance and recognise the achievements of the network. This year was the 20th annual conference which also marked a record turnover of £21m for the company in 2023.

Nearly 200 delegates from all over the UK attended the event where Steve was presented with the Brand Ambassador Award.

Steve has won awards at almost every conference since he launched his business 20 years ago. To mark this milestone, he was invited to give a presentation at this year’s event on his journey.

Steve Thatcher, director of Revive! Portsmouth

Presenting the award, Revive managing director Mark Llewellyn said: “We were looking for a franchisee who is fully engaged and committed to the companies ambitions for growth, as well as getting involved with our network events and with their peers. Steve is one of our longest standing franchisees, someone who has embraced all the initiatives and developments over the years and is always willing to engage and support the brand publicly, a true Brand Ambassador!”

On receiving the award Steve said: “It’s easy to be a brand ambassador for Revive! We have a great business with great people working in it. Up and down the country customers choose Revive! because they know they’ll get the highest level of service and top quality work. ”

Specialising in minor car bodywork repairs, the business carries out work for car dealerships, insurance companies, fleet management companies and private motorists.

Revive! Auto Innovations leads the way in smart repair, delivering a top quality, cost effective and time-saving alternative to taking the vehicle to a bodyshop for minor paintwork or alloy wheel repairs.

Costing far less than the average insurance policy excess (and 60% lower than traditional bodyshops) the work is carried out at a time and place to suit the customer, minimising vehicle downtime and protecting the owner’s no claims bonus.