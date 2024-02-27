News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth celebrates 20 years as a Fairtrade City

Portsmouth is about to celebrate 20 years as a Fairtrade City. An enthusiastic team persuaded lots of shops, cafes schools, places of worship and other organisations to switch to products with the Fairtrade Mark, and Portsmouth City Council to add their support. So, in 2004, we were awarded Fairtrade City status.
By Sue JamesContributor
Published 27th Feb 2024, 16:23 GMT
The local Fairtrade group has continued campaigning over the years, with huge support from Portsmouth City Council, because Fairtrade guarantees that the producers get a better price and money for their community and their standards also cover child labour, women’s rights, the use of pesticides and more

So the local group believes it’s still vital to choose products with the Fairtrade Mark. Buying one of the 6,000 or so products now available means more power and more money farmers can use to adapt to climate change and invest in climate smart agriculture.

The anniversary in Portsmouth will be celebrated with a reception, hosted by the Lord Mayor in March, and you'll be able to spot posters around the city, but we’ll be holding events throughout the year because the Fairtrade movement is celebrating its 30 years of campaigning.

Portsmouth Fairtrade group membersPortsmouth Fairtrade group members
Portsmouth Fairtrade group members

Sue James, one of the local organisers, says: “This year is a double celebration for us and we hope that lots of businesses, schools and faith groups with help us share the message. We really want people to see the benefits of Fairtrade and make sure they put products with the Mark into their trolleys. Look out for lots of activities around Fairtrade Fortnight which runs from 9-22 September.”

Find out more on the Fairtrade website: https://www.fairtrade.org.uk/

