Portsmouth celebrates 20 years as a Fairtrade City
The local Fairtrade group has continued campaigning over the years, with huge support from Portsmouth City Council, because Fairtrade guarantees that the producers get a better price and money for their community and their standards also cover child labour, women’s rights, the use of pesticides and more
So the local group believes it’s still vital to choose products with the Fairtrade Mark. Buying one of the 6,000 or so products now available means more power and more money farmers can use to adapt to climate change and invest in climate smart agriculture.
The anniversary in Portsmouth will be celebrated with a reception, hosted by the Lord Mayor in March, and you'll be able to spot posters around the city, but we’ll be holding events throughout the year because the Fairtrade movement is celebrating its 30 years of campaigning.
Sue James, one of the local organisers, says: “This year is a double celebration for us and we hope that lots of businesses, schools and faith groups with help us share the message. We really want people to see the benefits of Fairtrade and make sure they put products with the Mark into their trolleys. Look out for lots of activities around Fairtrade Fortnight which runs from 9-22 September.”
Find out more on the Fairtrade website: https://www.fairtrade.org.uk/