Portsmouth celebrates Charles Dickens' birth by offering free entry to Birthplace Museum
The city is getting ready to celebrate the 212th anniversary of the birth of Charles Dickens at his home in Portsmouth.
Every year, the Charles Dickens' Birthplace Museum hosts a special event to honour Charles Dickens in a bid to showcase his work and celebrate his connection to the city.
The anniversary event will take place on February 7 and the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth will be in attendance, where he will lay a wreath at the front door of the home on Old Commercial Road and lead the crowd in three cheers. There will also be members of the Dickens Fellowship Portsmouth Branch on hand to give readings throughout the day.
Once the celebrations finish, the museum will welcome people in for free entry for one day only this year. It is advised that if you are planning on visiting the musuem to allow plenty of time and prepare to queue outside.