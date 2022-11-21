Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association 'delighted' by £21K donation
Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association is celebrating after a grant of over £21,000 being awarded by the Morrisons Foundation.
The grant will enable the charity to install a kitchen at its new centre in Portsmouth, which will offer training facilities on healthy cooking, hygiene and vital life skills for young people affected by Down Syndrome.
Rachael Ross MBE, chair of Portsmouth DSA said: ‘Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association is currently in the process of refurbishing and redeveloping a larger new centre in Portsmouth for our children and families.
‘We are delighted to receive a significant grant of £21,624 from the Morrisons Foundation for the supply and fit of kitchens in the new centre which will be used to provide for the needs of people with Down syndrome, their families, and supporters. Portsmouth DSA would like to wholeheartedly thank the Morrisons Foundation for this generous grant.’
Erin Fuller, Morrisons foundation specialist said: ‘It’s great that we’ve been able to fund the new training kitchen at Portsmouth DSA. The skills that young people with Down Syndrome will learn there really will make a massive difference to their lives and provide the opportunity for independent living and employment in the future. I’m very proud that the Foundation has been able to help in such a meaningful way.’
The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. Since launching, more than £37m has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.