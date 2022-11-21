The grant will enable the charity to install a kitchen at its new centre in Portsmouth, which will offer training facilities on healthy cooking, hygiene and vital life skills for young people affected by Down Syndrome.

Rachael Ross MBE, chair of Portsmouth DSA said: ‘Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association is currently in the process of refurbishing and redeveloping a larger new centre in Portsmouth for our children and families.

Children and young people will be able to enjoy cooking sessions in the kitchen at Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association’s new centre

‘We are delighted to receive a significant grant of £21,624 from the Morrisons Foundation for the supply and fit of kitchens in the new centre which will be used to provide for the needs of people with Down syndrome, their families, and supporters. Portsmouth DSA would like to wholeheartedly thank the Morrisons Foundation for this generous grant.’

Erin Fuller, Morrisons foundation specialist said: ‘It’s great that we’ve been able to fund the new training kitchen at Portsmouth DSA. The skills that young people with Down Syndrome will learn there really will make a massive difference to their lives and provide the opportunity for independent living and employment in the future. I’m very proud that the Foundation has been able to help in such a meaningful way.’