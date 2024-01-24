Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Personnel at the RNLI station in Eastney were scrambled to their vessels 8.34pm yesterday evening (January 23). Portsmouth Lifeboat Station reported on Facebook that RNLB Norma T (B-846) and the Dennis Faro were both launched as part of the operation.

RNLI crews prepared for a night deployment yesterday evening to find a missing person who was reported missing and possibly in the water. Picture: The News Portsmouth.

They added that they were informed by the coastguard that they had "concerns for a missing person possibly in the water last seen by the Hayling Ferry Pontoon". "With the wind at Force 8 with gusts to Force 9 from the South West the conditions were challenging and on the limits for our Inshore lifeboats," the station said.

"With the high tide due at 10.46pm flowing into Langston Harbour any casualty would be carried by the wind and currents into the harbour and not out to sea." The crews prepared the red lights to help them traverse the waters at night, while other emergency services were informed about the operation.

Portsmouth and Hayling Island coastguard teams, as well as the Coastguard helicopter stationed in Lee-on-the-Solent, were all on high alert to find the missing person. Lifeboat teams then got the call to stand down after the individual was found. The station said: "We were pleased to get a call over the radio by Solent Coastguard at 9.59pm for all assets to stand down as the missing individual has been safely found at his home address.