Portsmouth MP enjoys shift at Oxfam charity shop to celebrate Volunteers’ Week

AN MP enjoyed a shift at a city charity shop to celebrate the efforts of its dedicated volunteers.

Labour MP for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan, spent a few hours with the team at Oxfam in Osborne Road, Southsea, on Saturday.

His visit marked the end of Volunteers’ Week – a national initiative praising those who give up their time for good causes.

In Portsmouth, Mr Morgan went toe-to-toe with those who help Oxfam raise nearly £22m each year – going toward fighting poverty and suffering in more than 60 countries.

Mr Morgan said: ‘Volunteers are the backbone of so many charities across our great city and I’m glad to see this shop, which has been there for as long as I can remember, still raising money for such an important cause.’

The store in Osborne Road has been open for more than 30 years and boasts about 16 volunteers.

To join the team, visit oxfam.org.uk/shop/local-shops/oxfam-shop-southsea