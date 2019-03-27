THERESA May’s Brexit deal has received an influx of support from previous Conservative doubters – but Labour MPs remain unconvinced by the prime minister’s plans.

A number of Conservative MP’s, including those from the pro-Brexit European Research Group (ERG) have u-turned to back the prime minister’s deal, after she announced that she would step down as PM if MPs passed it through Commons.

The additional backing comes as a series of amendments were put through parliament earlier this evening, in order to dictate an ‘indicative vote’ to break the Brexit deadlock.

But Labour MPs, including Portsmouth South’s Stephen Morgan, say that members of the public should still have the final say on how, or if, the UK leaves the European Union.

Mr Morgan said: ‘I believe that the democratic process of Brexit is just that, a process.

‘The people of this nation started this process, it is integral that they are consulted again so that they are the ones who can decide how it is finished.

‘I can never vote in such a way that will make the people of Portsmouth poorer, or our economy weaker.

‘So tonight, I put my constituency ahead of everything else and voted in a way that I think will be best for the people of Portsmouth.’

However, Conservative MPs that previously opposed Mrs May’s deal have now spoken out in support of her, including prominent ERG member Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Mr Rees-Mogg added that he ‘preferred leaving without a deal’ but backed the PM after that was ruled out.

He said: ‘I think a considerable amount depends on the DUP and what it decides to do.

‘I won't abandon the DUP because I think they are the champions of the union of the United Kingdom, which is a very important part of Conservative philosophy and thinking.’

The deal has a ‘good chance of getting through’ if the DUP back it or abstain, he said.