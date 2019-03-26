Have your say

Matt Clarke has been named in League One’s Team of the Season.

The central defender was chosen by League One managers in a select XI dominated by Barnsley and Luton players.

The accolade, known as the Football Manager Team of the Season for Sky Bet League One, forms part of the 2019 EFL Awards.

These take place at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London on Sunday, April 17.

However, those chosen for the divisional awards were this afternoon revealed.

Pompey are also in contention for the Checkatrade Community Club of the Year Award, having once again claimed the south-east region’s prize.

Joining Clarke in the side are four Barnsley players and three from Luton. The Tykes’ Daniel Stendel has been chosen as manager.

League One Team of the Season: Adam Davies (Barnsley), Ethan Pinnock (Barnsley), Matt Clarke (Pompey), James Justin (Luton), Jack Stacey (Luton), Alex Mowatt (Barnsley), Herbie Kane (Doncaster), Cameron McGeehan (Barnsley), Aiden McGeady (Sunderland), James Collins (Luton), John Marquis (Doncaster).

Manager: Daniel Stendel (Barnsley)