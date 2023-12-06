One lane on Eastern Road has been shut due to a burst sewer.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Engineers from Southern Water have been deployed to the scene after the problem was reported at 2.43pm this afternoon. Lane one on Eastern Road, from the A27 Farlington roundabout to Anchorage Road, has been closed for emergency repairs.

Portsmouth Roads said on X, formerly Twitter, that delays on the route will be likely during rush hour. They added: “A2030 Eastern Road - Emergency lane closure southbound Lane 1 from A27 Farlington Roundabout to Anchorage Road for burst sewer.