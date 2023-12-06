News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth traffic: Lane shut on Eastern Road near A27 due to burst sewer - Southern Water at scene

One lane on Eastern Road has been shut due to a burst sewer.
By Freddie Webb
Published 6th Dec 2023, 15:01 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 15:01 GMT
Engineers from Southern Water have been deployed to the scene after the problem was reported at 2.43pm this afternoon. Lane one on Eastern Road, from the A27 Farlington roundabout to Anchorage Road, has been closed for emergency repairs.

Portsmouth Roads said on X, formerly Twitter, that delays on the route will be likely during rush hour. They added: “A2030 Eastern Road - Emergency lane closure southbound Lane 1 from A27 Farlington Roundabout to Anchorage Road for burst sewer.

"Southern Water on site with tankers to prevent flooding. Delays possible at peak times, please plan your journey.”

