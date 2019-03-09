Have your say

A PUB has re-opened its doors to punters less than a day after a kitchen blaze sparked the evacuation of customers.

Isambard Kingdom Brunel Wetherspoon in Guildhall Walk was closed after a fridge-freezer ignited on Friday evening.

The fire forced staff to evacuate the bustling Portsmouth pub.

However, staff from the boozer have said they are back in business and ready to serve punters drinks.

A spokesman from the pub said: ‘We’re back open tonight but we’re not serving food. The kitchen will remain out of action until further notice.’

As previously reported, firefighters from Southsea and Portchester were called to Isambard Kingdom Brunel at 7.37pm.

A fire originating from a fridge-freezer in the drinking hole's kitchen was put out using hose reels, a powder extinguisher and two breathing apparatus.

Speaking after the blaze, a spokesman for Southsea fire station said: ‘Staff at the pub did very well.

‘Spoons evacuated all staff and members of the public very quickly and there were no injuries.

‘The fire was put out very quickly.’

The pub hit national headlines in January when Wetherspoon founder Tim Martin visited as part of his 100-leg tour to promote the benefits of a no-deal Brexit.

His visit to Portsmouth became his first debate to get ‘shut down’ as he witnessed ‘the biggest level of disruption’ he had seen on the road so far.

