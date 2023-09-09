Precious souvenirs donated to World War 1 Remembrance Centre in Portsmouth

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

She thrilled volunteers at the World War 1 Remembrance Centre by arriving unannounced with the lovingly-kept newspapers and postcards gathered by her grandfather during the conflict.

John Edwin Davey, who lived in Cosham, lost a leg in April 1918 while serving in France with the Worcestershire Regiment

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex, of Waterlooville, said: ‘His collection was kept by my grandmother after his death and then inherited by my mother. They passed to me when she died two years ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Donnelly has gifted her collection of World War 1 mementoes to a free museum in Portsmouth

‘The postcards are a wonderful snapshot from the time and the newspapers are absolutely fascinating. Many that he collected were editions giving news of some of the biggest events of the war.

‘I loved coming to the World War 1 Remembrance Centre as a visitor with my sister a few months ago and think it’s important that local connections to the war are retained so I decided it was time to give other people the chance to see my grandfather’s collection.’

Charles Haskell, chief executive officer of the centre, based in Bastion 6 of Hilsea Lines at the northern end of the Airport Service Road, was on hand for Alex to chat through her collection before she handed it over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: ‘I’m so in debt to Alex – these are amazing relics from the war that will help us still further in telling the personal stories behind the conflict. They will be well looked after!’

One of the historic newspapers donated by Alex Donnelly

Alex, whose grandfather was 61 when he died in 1951, was so pleased that the collection had been gratefully received that she arrived again a few days later with more mementoes.

They included maps covered in pinholes on which someone had apparently been plotting troop positions, and a flimsy match programme from the 1914 FA Cup Final between Burnley and Liverpool.

Charles added: ‘Many people have made donations of memorabilia to us and we are always delighted to receive them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Anyone who would like to offer us a family heirloom or piece of memorabilia to allow others to see it is welcome to come along to the centre or to call us on 023 92798751.’

Some of the postcards donated by Alex Donnelly

The charity-run museum, staffed entirely by volunteers, houses a huge collection of displays and artefacts from World War 1.

Based in a Grade 2 listed building, it offers free parking as well as free admission and is easily accessible from Hilsea rail station and is open from 11am to 2pm, Sundays to Fridays.