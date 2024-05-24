Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A gorgeously adorable dog, Stella, is on a hunt to find her forever home after being taken in by Stubbington Ark.

Stella has been described as a ‘bouncy bundle of joy’ who is an affectionate pup that adores people and would be a brilliant member of the family. The one-year-old is a staffie cross boxer cross sharpei and she has made significant progress during her time at the rescue centre. She can become a little nervous around new people but she will warm to you after a few meetings.

She gets on well with other dogs, but she is very strong and does pull towards other dogs that she wants to investigate. Stella picks up things very quickly and she enjoys training. Although Stella is good with other dogs, she can sometimes be intense and she does not always understand when dogs may want some space.

Frankie, animal behaviourist at Stubbington Ark said: “Stella is a springy, bouncy bundle of joy who has come on leaps and bounds since arriving here at the Stubbington Ark. “She's very sociable and loves hanging out with her canine companions, and going for long walks. “She's been having loose lead training with the staff here, which will need to be continued in her new home."