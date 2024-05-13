Proposed Stamshaw redevelopment to create six council flats - residents to have say

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The council is going to be hosting a drop in event for residents in the Stamshaw area regarding a redevelopment of a block of flats.

The proposal is to redevelop four existing flats which have severe structural issues, making them uneconomical to repair. In their place would go six, one-bedroom, two-person flats and two off-street parking spaces - something the surrounding area lacks.

Councillor Darren Sanders, cabinet member for housing and tackling homelessness, said: “Getting public feedback for housing projects like this is a key part of the council's process.

CGI view of the proposed flats from Walden Road.