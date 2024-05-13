Proposed Stamshaw redevelopment to create six council flats - residents to have say
and live on Freeview channel 276
This evening (May 13), residents can join Portsmouth City Council at Stamshaw Junior School to give their feedback on plans for new council flats in Twyford Avenue. All of the flats, designed with ECD Architects, will be added to the council's social housing portfolio, helping to create much-needed housing and reduce strain on the council's housing waiting list.
The proposal is to redevelop four existing flats which have severe structural issues, making them uneconomical to repair. In their place would go six, one-bedroom, two-person flats and two off-street parking spaces - something the surrounding area lacks.
Councillor Darren Sanders, cabinet member for housing and tackling homelessness, said: “Getting public feedback for housing projects like this is a key part of the council's process.
“We need to keep increasing the number of council homes in our city, but we want to do it with our residents in mind. Building homes that local communities are happy with is paramount, and every bit of feedback we get from this project will help shape what happens next."
Before anything goes ahead though, the council is inviting locals to see and give their feedback on the plans. They've already reached out to hundreds of Stamshaw residents, inviting them to a drop-in event at Stamshaw Junior School from 5-7pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.