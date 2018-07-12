Pyramids Centre pool in Southsea shut for ‘essential maintenance’ 

THE POOL at the Pyramids Centre in Southsea has been closed after a fault.

BH Live has announced the facility will remain shut for the rest of the day – while its pools at Mountbatten and Eastney remain open.

The sign citing the pool's closure today

On a sign put up by he Pyramids' entrance, BH Live cites ‘unforeseen circumstances’ for the closure, however The News understands a light fixing has become unattached in the pool.

Portsmouth residents have previously hit out at the centre, following a string of closures there last year.

In a message on Facebook, BH Live said: ‘The pool will be closed today due to essential maintenance.

‘Alternative facilities are available at Mountbatten and Eastney during this time, please check our website for opening hours and timetables.

‘Swimming lessons will be running and the rest of the centre remains open as normal. We apologise for any inconvenience.’