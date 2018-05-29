Race-goers enjoy three-day food festival at Goodwood

Have your say

MORE THAN 22,000 racegoers enjoyed three days of culinary delights and racing at Goodwood Racecourse.

The West Sussex track hosted its second Festival of Food and Racing.

Visitors were able to wander the different tents seeing chefs’ demonstrations, speaking to local produce companies and trying different samples.

Inside a Home Grown tent, guests enjoyed demonstrations from John Williams, Andreas Bagh, Phil Howard, Steven Edwards and Martyn Nail. The teams from Goodwood House, Butcher, Chef and the Kennels also held demonstrations.

In the Sussex Bistro, Andy Hepworth, Laura Uphill, Frescobaldi, Melanie Luckes, Troels Bendix and the Women’s Institute provided table-top talks, while in the Farmers’ Market, Luckes Café, Charlie’s Trout, The Great British Charcuterie Co, Chichester Marshmallow Co, Lovingly Baked and The French Comte showcased and sold their produce.

Alex Eade, general manager of Goodwood Racecourse, said: ‘We had a really lovely atmosphere across the course for this meeting and it was great to see so many people enjoying the food demonstrations, as well as the racing.

‘We now look forward to a busy June, with four fixtures coming up in quick succession.

‘Our Three Friday Nights series kicks off this Friday, June 1, and we have a brilliant Family Raceday to enjoy on Sunday, June 10.’