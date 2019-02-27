Railway staff member punched in face on London bound train at Hilsea station as assailant escapes scene

A SOUTH WESTERN Railway (SWR) worker was punched in the face on a train travelling to London this morning before the assailant was removed from the train – with police now searching for the man.

Officers attended Hilsea station in Portsmouth following the incident just before 10am this morning. But officers have not been able to track the man down, British Transport Police (BTP) have confirmed.

The incident happened on the northbound line heading towards London – blocking the line as commuters were forced to endure disruption.

A spokesperson for BTP said: ‘A staff member was punched in the face before he was removed from the train. Officers attended Hilsea station but the suspect had left the area.’

SWR reported this morning that an ‘injured’ person received medical attention.

SWR Help tweeted: ‘Due to disruptive passengers at Hilsea the London-bound line is blocked. Train services running through this station may be delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 11.30am.'

Responding to social media users the account added: ‘Hi, there is a person on the train that is currently receiving medical attention. Sorry for the delay.’

Witnesses reported seeing an ambulance at Hilsea station this morning.

Anyone with information following the incident should text BTP to 61016 with reference number 155/27/2/2019.