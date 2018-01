Have your say

THE reopening of The Hovercraft Museum has been postponed due to the bad weather last week.

It is expected that the museum in Lee-on-the-Solent will remain closed for at least another week, after the stormy conditions caused further damage to the roof of the building.

Revised opening dates for The Hovercraft Museum have not been announced.

For more information, please go to hovercraft-museum.org.