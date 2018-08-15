‘Really nice’ modified car in Gosport is destroyed after electrical fire in car park

A MODIFIED car has been severely damaged after it caught fire in a car park earlier today.

Firefighters were called to the Halfords store in Creek Road, Gosport after a vehicle caught fire just after midday.

A spokesman from Gosport Fire Station says that the fire was caused by an electrical problem with the vehicle.

He said: ‘We were called at 12.28pm to a vehicle fire in the Halfords car park.

‘It was a small electrical fire in the engine compartment – we weren’t there for too long, only around 10 minutes or so, and it only took a couple of firefighters to put out the blaze.

‘Sadly the vehicle was almost completely written off by the fire. It’s a real shame, because it was a really nice modified car.’