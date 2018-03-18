REGIONAL: Elderly driver dies after van crash

Have your say

AN 86-YEAR-OLD driver has died after his car collided with a van.

The man, from Andover, was taken to Southampton General Hospital on Wednesday after his Vauxhall Meriva was involved in a crash with a Mercedes Sprinter in Sutton Scotney.

He died of his injuries yesterday morning, following the accident at about 1.12pm at the junction of the A272 and A30 at Hill Farm Cross during the week.

The van driver, a 25-year-old man from Berkhampstead, was not injured in the collision.

Police have launched an investigation and are now looking to speak to anyone who may have witness the incident – including anyone with dashcam footage.

The 86-year-old driver’s next-of-kin are being supported by specialist officers.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting 44180096648, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.