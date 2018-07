POLICE are dealing with a serious collision on the A31 eastbound, between Winchester and Alresford, which happened just after 8.30am this morning.

The eastbound carriageway is closed between the Percy Hobbs roundabout and the junction with Rodfield Lane.

The road is likely to be closed for a few hours, and police have asked drivers to avoid the area if possible.

The westbound carriageway, going from Alresford to Winchester, is open.