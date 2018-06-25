REGIONAL: Woman dies after being hit by train at Winchester

Have your say

A woman has died after being hit by a train near Winchester station,

Emergency services were called to an area of line close to the station shortly before 11.45am today, to reports that a person had been struck by a train.

Officers from the British Transport Police (BTP) and paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service attended the scene but the woman was pronounced dead.

A spokesman for BTP said: ‘Officers are working to identify the person and contact their next of kin.

‘The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.’

Due to the incident all lines are blocked between Basingstoke and Eastleigh as emergency services deal with the fatality.

South Western Railway is warning customers to expect disruption until 7pm tonight,

In a statement on their website SWR said: ‘The emergency services are now on site but, until they have completed their work, no trains will be able travel through this area in either direction.

‘Until further notice, some trains will divert via Havant for stations beyond Southampton.

‘To help you complete your journey, your ticket will be accepted on Cross Country services between Basingstoke and Southampton Central, which are being diverted via Andover.

‘They will be accepted on Great Western Railway services between Basingstoke and Reading as well as Reading and London Paddington.

‘London Underground services will also accept your tickets between London Paddington and London Waterloo.

‘We are in the process of arranging replacement road transport and will provide further information on this as soon as available.

‘We are sorry for any delay this may cause to your journey.’

National Rail are reporting that replacement bus services have been requested to be used between Southampton and Basingstoke and warns commuters that trains are subject to revisions, cancellations and delays of up to 60 minutes.