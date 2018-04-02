Residents at Fareham care home look after recently-hatched ducklings

FIVE fluffy ducklings have hatched and are being cared for by residents in a care home.

The ducklings arrived at Barchester’s The Fernes Care Home, in Fareham, last week in white eggs.

Four days later, they had all hatched and the residents are enjoying looking after the five baby animals which have been named Millie, Amber, Dewy, Penelope and Quack Quack.

Staff and people living at the care home each thought of a name and the five winners were picked out of a hat.

Kat Claridge, head of lifestyle at The Fernes on Samuel Mortimer Close, said: ‘Pet therapy is something that is close to my heart.

‘Pets bring enormous joy and can melt the hearts of everyone, opening up channels for conversations and sensory therapy.

‘It is something we encourage every day here at The Fernes.

‘Families are welcome to bring in their pets and myself and my team are always bringing in our own animals too.

‘The ducklings have made people light up with joy and it’s such a great sight to see.

‘We all waited in anticipation for the first duck to appear and it was a wonderful sight to behold.’

The ducklings will remain at the home until tomorrow and visitors are welcome to see them.

One resident said: ‘It’s great to watch them playing in their water – we are excited to get them out and swimming.’