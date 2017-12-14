REV JONATHAN JEFFERY: How the birth of a baby changed the course of the world

The vicar of Leigh Park and Warren Park is looking forward to Christmas celebrations

You may have many different Christmas traditions.

These can vary from buying and dressing the tree, to the office party, to dusting off White Christmas or It’s a Wonderful Life and settling down watching Christmas films together.

Here in Leigh Park and Warren Park, where I minister, we have recovered from all the excitement of our community pantomime, and we have settled into carol singing.

This has brought some of the different Christian churches together, as we unite to share the Christmas story.

We gather, sing, tell the Christmas story and enjoy some seasonal refreshments.

So far we have sung at the parade of shops on Middle Park Way and at St Clare’s Church on the Warren.

On Sunday we are singing at St Francis Church in Riders Lane, Leigh Park, from 6pm.

We will also be singing to Christmas shoppers at the Greywell Grotto on Saturday, December 23.

The local churches are also getting together on Friday, December 22 at St Francis Church for The Big Wrap!

This will involve craft and family activities, a chance to wrap presents for those in need in our community, and also the preparation of food parcels for Christmas.

People can donate on the day, take items for delivery or simply come along to join the activity of a great morning.

No doubt we will also sing some Christmas carols.

Christmas carols often tell a part of the story of the birth of Jesus, God’s son, be it from the point of view of Mary, the Shepherds or the Magi. Some simply tell of the wonder and the peace of God’s gift to the world.

No matter how many times I might sing Away in a Manger, or Silent Night, I can’t help thinking of how the birth of this one baby has changed the course of the world.

That is well worth singing about!

St Francis Church is in Riders Lane, Leigh Park.

St Clare’s Church is in St Clare’s Avenue, Warren Park.

stfrancisleighpark.org.uk