Revealed: Hampshire fire brigade’s average response times for emergency incidents in 2022

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire Rescue Service ranked 17th out of the 44 fire services in England for response times.

Across the country, the average response time in the year ending to March was nine minutes and 13 seconds — the longest seen since comparable statistics became available.

The Fire Brigades Union criticised the Government for not investing enough in the services as “every second counts in a fire”.

In the areas covered by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, people had to wait for an average of 10 minutes and two seconds for firefighters to respond to incidents.

This includes time spent on the phone reporting the incident, the crew’s preparation, and their journey time.

The response time was up on nine minutes and 33 seconds the year before.

The average time it took the service to handle calls was one minute and 40 seconds.

The fire service attended 2,351 primary fires in the year to March, which are the most serious with a threat to life or property. This was 159 more than the year before.

Assistant Director for Operations at HIOWFRS, Jason Avery, said: “Response times fluctuate for various reasons in counties such as Hampshire and Isle of Wight which has both significantly urban and rural areas.

"These include the incident location, and the time of day or year, etc.

“We continue to perform very well against similar services with regard to our response times.

“We remain committed to considering ways to further reduce our response times across our areas.

"As we develop our next Safety Plan, we are looking at how we can operate differently to better manage the challenges we face to ensure we provide the best service to our communities.”

Across England, the number of primary fires saw a 5.1% rise compared to the year before, as the warm dry weather last summer caused more wildfires.

A National Fire Chiefs Council spokesperson said: “In recent years response times across all incident types have been gradually increasing as the range of incident types attended by FRSs has grown and resources have been targeted at higher risks such as fires in the home, where most deaths and injuries from fire occur.

“Attendance times for fires in the home have remained relatively static over the last 10 years.”

There were 904 dwelling fires attended in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight in the year to March and 625 road vehicle fires.

Ben Selby, FBU assistant general secretary said: “Firefighters do everything they can to keep the public safe, but with fewer firefighters, fewer fire stations and fewer fire engines, it is no wonder that response times are deteriorating.”

He added: “Years of brutal government cuts to the fire service are having a clear detrimental impact on public safety.

“Every second counts in a fire. It is about time that the government stopped counting pennies and invested in our fire service to protect people.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The government is committed to ensuring fire services have the resources they need to keep us safe, and overall fire and rescue authorities will receive around £2.6 billion in 2023-24.