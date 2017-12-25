REVIEW OF THE YEAR: April

We take a look back through The News archives over what has been another exciting year

A Pompey fan risked her life to save an elderly man, dragging him from his car and performing CPR.

Conman Barry Leigh was jailed for six years for fraudulently selling land he did not own

Hannah Goward, 22, was heading home from Fratton Park when a car suddenly veered towards her and her fiancé, in Eastern Road. She spotted that the driver was slumped at the wheel, stopped her car and ran to help the elderly pensioner. Miss Goward performed CPR for six minutes until paramedics took over.

‘I put absolutely everything I had into saving him. I wanted to save his life,’ said Hannah.

Miss Goward has been praised for her extraordinary efforts and urged everybody to undergo first aid training, just as she had.

‘Going on that course helped me to save a life.’

A retired couple called for tighter restrictions on mobility scooters after they were struck and injured.

Douglas Laver, 70 and his wife Hilary, 69, were using a pedestrian crossing in Copnor when Mr Laver was hit from behind by a woman on a mobility scooter. ‘I was absolutely furious,’ said Mrs Laver, ‘Whenever we go out now, we are forever looking over our shoulders to make sure there’s no-one behind us.’

Mr Laver suffered bruising and cuts, however he was grateful that it was him and not his wife who had taken the impact, stating that if it was the other way round ‘it could’ve been a whole different story.’

The Lavers said councils should vet people when they buy scooters, and ensure some health competency tests are carried out.

A Horndean couple beat the odds to become engaged – despite the groom-to-be being told as a child that he may not reach adulthood.

Chris Peskett, 25, faced daily hospital trips while fighting pancreatic cancer and tuberous sclerosis, in addition to epilepsy.

He takes an immense amount of daily medication and was been told by doctors that he would need to take chemotherapy tablets for life.

‘When I was 18, I outlined my hopes for the future. I wanted to get married and, thanks to Kate, I can now make those dreams come true,’ said Mr Peskett.

Bride-to-be Kate Barrett told The News: ‘We really cannot wait for the big day. I want to be Chris’ wife more than anything.’

A Gosport businessman was jailed after fraudulently selling plots of land for dream homes on sprawling estates.

Barry Leigh, 63, scammed people into paying him for land they thought was his, only to realise that he was making false claims.

Carpenter Steve Ritchie, 46, and his disabled wife Lilian, 59, lost everything when they handed over £140,000 to Leigh. They were forced to send away their beloved grandson, who lived with them, when they discovered land in Devon was not Leigh’s to sell.

Leigh admitted laundering more than £620,000 and was jailed for six years.

A woman who survived a knife attack praised the nurse who rushed to her aid.

Diana Pranskuniene, 36, fell to the floor when Dler Mohammed plunged a knife into her back. He was convicted of attempted murder and locked up for 19 years. Speaking to The News, Ms Pranskuniene praised the good samaritan who came to her aid: ‘She was a nurse and knew what she was doing. If it was somebody else who thought you could take the knife out, I probably wouldn’t be sitting here.’