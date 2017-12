We take a look back through The News archives over what has been another exciting year

WOMEN Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) joined forces with hundreds of people at the Houses of Parliament, campaigning for pension equality.

Fifteen members of WASPI travelled to London to represent 10,000 women in Portsmouth and 85,400 across the country affected by the increase in the state pension age. It was revealed the worst-affected could miss out on up to £46,000 of pension payments, due to having to retire later than planned. Jill Robertson, a member of Solent WASPI, said: ‘It is an injustice and is unfair, something has to be done.’ Dressed in purple sashes and holding banners, the women and their supporters spent the afternoon sharing their message through a peaceful demonstration.

LITTLE Timmy Jay entered the world in the fast lane – when his mum gave birth to him on the way to hospital.

Despite him being only 8lb 3oz, he certainly made an entrance when he was born into the footwell of his grandmother’s Vauxhall at the side of the road, in the early hours of the morning, on the way to Queen Alexandra Hospital, Cosham.

Toni Ford, Timmy’s mum, said: ‘He just slipped out. I was holding him as I was worried about his umbilical cord round his neck but the paramedics soon arrived to help.’

Toni vowed her family was now complete, saying little Timmy was the ‘perfect’ addition.

A FORMER Havant schoolboy was tragically killed in an ISIS offensive while in Syria, leaving his family heartbroken.

Ryan Lock, 20, travelled to the war-torn country in August 2016 after telling his family he was going on holiday to Turkey. The chef had no previous military experience and shockingly took his own life to avoid capture when he reportedly came under siege in a village. His father, Jon Plater, told of his heartbreak: ‘It was just complete and utter shock. We had no idea he was going out there. He had a heart of gold and would do anything to help anyone.’ The Kurdish community has urged that although Mr Lock was a ‘very brave man’, they did not want anyone else going out there.

AN AWARD-WINNING police officer faced losing his job after being convicted of attacking a woman in a fit of rage.

Shamed Sergeant David Sanderson tainted his 22-year career when he head-butted a woman while wearing a motorcycle crash helmet. It followed a road rage incident at a petrol station while he off-duty. The 45-year-old had previously won numerous awards for heroism, including one for risking his life when disarming a knifeman. However, the angry brawl outside Asda petrol station, in Chandlers Ford, resulted in him being convicted of assault at Worthing Magistrates’ Court.

A YOUNG Lee-on-the-Solent girl told The News of her battle with cancer and how she’d raised tens of thousands of pounds for charity, in spite of her illness.

Brave Olivia Buckland, 23, was devastated when the lump on her neck was found to be cancerous in 2013. Olivia battled the cancer twice, however she did not let that stop her fundraising. Olivia is now studying at Cambridge University and is president of the Pink Week – a series of fundraising events in aid of Breast Cancer Care. Her immense efforts resulted in her being nominated as one of The Tab’s future 100, which is a list of women to watch across universities throughout the country. ‘It’s humbling for me to be on the list with so many extraordinary women’, she said.