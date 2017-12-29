REVIEW OF THE YEAR: November 2017

We take a look back through The News archives over what has been another exciting year

A Royal Navy sailor was hailed a hero after helping to rescue a crew of 14 people who were stranded in the ocean.

A brave shopworker single-handedly thwarted a robbery by two knife-wielding men

Leading Seaman Sally Hughes, of Portsmouth, risked her life to save those who were trapped on the Clyde Challenger yacht in the Atlantic. She was part of the royal Navy rescue effort which scrambled Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon to save the battered boat. Sally’s efforts had earned her the Queen’s Gallantry medal for ‘exceptional bravery.’

Sally, who joined the navy in 2009, said: ‘I am humbled to have been recognised for my actions during the rescue. I was doing my job in challenging conditions and was part of a team effort in rescuing the sailors; an action I hope anyone would do if they were in a similar situation. There was no place for fear in this rescue.’

A brave shop worker confronted a pair of knifemen, forcing them to flee empty handed, and then she continued to finish her shift.

Working alone at Bargain Booze, 29-year-old Kala Eswaran told how her heart stopped as she was involved in a knife raid. She grabbed one of the men’s arms as he pulled out the knife, stopping him from getting anything but the handle in view. Speaking to The News, brave Kala said: ‘I held his hand so he couldn’t take out the knife. At the same time, I pushed the panic button. I totally blanked my mind with what I was doing at that time, I was so scared.’

A brave sailor was honoured after rescuing the stricken crew of yacht in the Atlantic

The robbers fled but were eventually arrested by police.

Councils across Portsmouth were faced with the task of building an extra 5,800 homes to ease the country’s housing crisis.

Under proposals in a controversial white paper, authorities in Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport and Havant were tasked with adding more homes on to the thousands already planned. Councillor Sean Woodward said: ‘This will mean that all the sites we have sought to keep free from development could be opened up. For years, council officers have been working on finding sites for the local plan, but now the government has shoved up the figures for the sake of it.’

An A&E worker who saved the life of his colleague was given an award to honour his life-saving actions.

Local authorities were told by the government they had to find space to build almost 6,000 homes

Craig Dodd jumped into action and started CPR when his colleague stopped breathing while working in Queen Alexandra’s emergency department. He was handed a Chief Executive Outstanding Achievement Award at the Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust Best People Awards in November.

Hundreds of people were nominated for various categories with around 40 people either highly commended or named as winners at the Portsmouth Guildhall celebration.

Mr Dodd, 32, said: ‘What I did that day was an instant reaction. I didn’t have time to think after Jose collapsed, I just did it.

‘The award was a complete surprise and makes me feel valued. I really appreciate it.’