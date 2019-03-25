Richard North sees off challenge from Danny Smith to take weekly individual title  

Have your say

Richard North emerged triumphant from week nine of the competition, beating Danny Smith into second place in the Portsmouth Individual League.

North beat Jack Seymour in the semi-finals while Smith saw off Buster Turner, writes Lee Todd.

John McCoubie won the plate contest with Simon Whitlock finishing as runner-up and Josh McCoy and Liam Jafkins reached the last four.

North and Whitlock both threw 11-darters, while Whitlock also notched seven maximums and Ross Hughes hit a 158 finish.

In the Gosport Ladies’ Winter League Foresters Arms B had a maximum from Gemma Hayter and a 140 by Sandie Vials as they triumphed 6-3 over Market House B in division one.

Despite an 83 finish from Julie Edmunds and 140 score for Carole Patience their Glencoe side went down 5-4 to Carisbrooke.

Clarence suffered a similar fate as Sue Pitt scored 140 in their 5-4 loss to Market House A.

Seahorse stay two points clear at the top of division two after they defeated WPM B 5-4 with a 132 score from Kim Wingate.

Sophie White’s 136 score helped Eagle beat Solent SC B 6-3.

In division three Jean Foster’s 156 score inspired Foresters Lounge to a 5-4 win against Village Home, who had a 140 from Lisa Regan.

Stoke Snooker A’s Lynn Johnson and Stoke Snooker B’s Bev Scarsbrook both scored 140 and ended up on the losing side as their teams lost 5-4 to Green Dragon and White Horse A respectively.

Queens Hotel and Windsor Castle are level on points at the top of division four after Queens beat Five Alls B 5-4 and Windsor overcame Fox 6-3.

In the Bishop’s Waltham & District League Steve Perren and Jason Richards fired maximums but their Hedge End Club side suffered an 8-1 demolition at the hands of Bishop’s Waltham SC A who have secured the division one title.

Acorn SC A stay second after beating Barleycorn A 6-3.

Spike Islander maintained their two-point lead in division two as they saw off Bishop’s Waltham SC A 5-4 with Dave Hayes scoring 171 and Luke Haines registering a 174 and 17-dart leg.

Ben Birwick’s 16-darter helped Woolston overcome Linden Tree B 5-4.

Priory had an 18-dart pairs leg by Stuart Martin and Archie Hughes, a maximum for James Martin and 109 finish from George Martin as they won 7-2 against Park Gate RBL B.

Priory B whitewashed Barleycorn B 9-0 in division three.

Portsmouth Darts Series’ Farehamania competition returns for the sixth outing on Saturday, April 13.

A guaranteed £350 top prize will be up for grabs in the men’s competition at Fareham WMC thanks to sponsors Norjon Engineers.

Entry costs £8 per person with prizes for anyone reaching the last eight. It starts at 2pm and will run alongside a ladies’ event with a £100 top prize and over 50s contest offering £40 to the winner. Early losers can also take part in a plate competition costing £3 to enter

Before the main events there will be early bird singles and open pairs competitions costing £3 and £8 respectively. Doors open at 10am and the first contest starts at 11am. For more information call Stefan Evrard on 07470 092481.

A top prize of £300 is up for grabs in the Easter Open competition at Waterlooville’s Phoenix Club on Saturday, April 20.

Entry costs £7 with the main event starting at 1pm while there is also a doubles contest for £3 per player at 11am.

Doors open at 9am for breakfast.