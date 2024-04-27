RNLI rescued dinghy which drifted out to Solent and took in water

A dinghy linked to a Portsmouth sailing club had to be rescued by the RNLI after drifting out to sea and taking in water.
An unmanned 14 foot sailing dinghy, adrift in mid-Solent, became the focus of Cowes RNLI lifeboat on Friday, April 26.

After launching at 3:33 pm, the lifeboat found the dinghy off of Fishbourne. The dinghy, which had taken on a lot of water, appeared to be linked to a Portsmouth sailing club and was given a slow alongside tow to Cowes Harbour.

The dinghy, with a harbour launch also now in attendance, was duly delivered to Shepards Marina.

