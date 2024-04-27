RNLI rescued dinghy which drifted out to Solent and took in water

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

An unmanned 14 foot sailing dinghy, adrift in mid-Solent, became the focus of Cowes RNLI lifeboat on Friday, April 26.

After launching at 3:33 pm, the lifeboat found the dinghy off of Fishbourne. The dinghy, which had taken on a lot of water, appeared to be linked to a Portsmouth sailing club and was given a slow alongside tow to Cowes Harbour.