RNLI rescued dinghy which drifted out to Solent and took in water
A dinghy linked to a Portsmouth sailing club had to be rescued by the RNLI after drifting out to sea and taking in water.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
An unmanned 14 foot sailing dinghy, adrift in mid-Solent, became the focus of Cowes RNLI lifeboat on Friday, April 26.
After launching at 3:33 pm, the lifeboat found the dinghy off of Fishbourne. The dinghy, which had taken on a lot of water, appeared to be linked to a Portsmouth sailing club and was given a slow alongside tow to Cowes Harbour.
The dinghy, with a harbour launch also now in attendance, was duly delivered to Shepards Marina.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.