Royal British Legion Riders announce annual Ride of Remembrance for Remembrance Sunday

The Portsmouth Ride of Remembrance and Southsea Remembrance Service takes place on Sunday, November 12 at the Royal Navy Memorial on Southsea seafront, where they will also be observing the two minute silence.

The Royal British Legion Riders, consisting of serving armed forces members, veterans and supporters, use their motorcycles to raise awareness and funds for the charity and have been organising a Remembrance Service at the memorial since 2010.

A spokesman for the RBL Riders said: “We always encourage anyone who wants to attend a remembrance service to do so locally or to attend one of the larger parades in towns and cities around the country.

Hundreds of motorcyclists and member of the public paying respects at a previous Southsea Remembrance Service. Picture by Paul Slater

"But for those who wish to attend on their motorcycle, in motorcycle clothing we provide an alternative, slightly less formal event that still follows the RBL protocol for a service of remembrance.

"The event has grown in popularity over the years and is now the largest 'ride in' remembrance service in the South attracting between 900-1500 bikes from all over Hampshire and the surrounding areas. We have even had people ride from as far affield as Milton Keynes and York specifically for this service. Last year we had an attendance of around 1,500 people and more than 30 wreaths were laid as part of the service, representing various military, veterans, motorcycling and student associations.”

The organisers emphasise that the service is free to attend and open to all.

The Ride of Remembrance will be led by the Royal Navy Association Riders and is open to all motorcycles and scooters, leaving Lakeside car park, North Harbour at 10am. Spectators can watch the ride along its route which includes Northern Parade, Stamshaw Road, Mile End Road, Church Street, Holbrook Road, Victoria Road North North, Clarendon Road and South Parade. Motorcycle parking is available on Serpentine Road on Southsea Common, but Clarence Esplanade will remain closed to all traffic until after the service has finished.

The service starts at the memorial at 10.45am.