A ROYAL NAVY seaman has been shortlisted for a prestigious award.

Dominic Robinson has been shortlisted for the health and safety champion category for leading seaman at The International Safety Awards 2019. He serves on the Royal Navy’s HMS Diamond.

The event will be taking place at the prestigious Grosvenor House Hotel in London on April 5.

The prestigious awards will see some of the best health, safety and wellbeing champions in the world shortlisted.