During routine 'pre-sailing' checks before deployment, an issue with a coupling on the flagship's starboard propeller shaft was identified. As a result, the powerful surface warship will no longer be heading to the North Sea to lead Exercise Steadfast Defender.

The Tweet said: "Routine pre-sailing checks yesterday identified an issue with a coupling on @HMSQNLZ starboard propeller shaft. As such, the ship will not sail on Sunday. "@HMSPWLS will take her place on NATO duties and will set sail for Exercise Steadfast Defender as soon as possible.