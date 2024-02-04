Royal Navy: Mechanical fault with HMS Queen Elizabeth prevents it from taking part in Nato mission
HMS Queen Elizabeth was due to be deployed this evening in order to take part in a major Nato exercise - but a mehcanical fault has thrown a spanner in the works.
During routine 'pre-sailing' checks before deployment, an issue with a coupling on the flagship's starboard propeller shaft was identified. As a result, the powerful surface warship will no longer be heading to the North Sea to lead Exercise Steadfast Defender.
The Royal Navy tweeted that HMS Prince of Wales will be taking HMS QE's place.
The Tweet said: "Routine pre-sailing checks yesterday identified an issue with a coupling on @HMSQNLZ starboard propeller shaft. As such, the ship will not sail on Sunday. "@HMSPWLS will take her place on NATO duties and will set sail for Exercise Steadfast Defender as soon as possible.