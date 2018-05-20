Royal wedding parties showed ‘Portsmouth at its best’, MP says

A CITY MP said the street parties held to celebrate the royal wedding showed ‘Portsmouth at its best’.

Stephen Morgan, who represents Portsmouth South, shared his pride in the city after hundreds wore a smile to mark the marriage of the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

With plenty of get-togethers to choose from around the area, Mr Morgan joined strong contingents in Landport, Eastney and Southsea.

Reflecting on the events he said: ‘Today was Portsmouth at its best. It was great to see so many royal wedding street parties across our city, bringing residents together and encouraging community spirit on our doorsteps.

‘There’s no better way to get together with neighbours via a street party in a nationwide act of community and friendship.

‘My huge thanks to those who gave up their time to plan events, provide activities for families, bake cakes and to help our city have so fun as we marked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big day.’