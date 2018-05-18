Royal Wedding: Portsmouth set for glistening sunshine this weekend

Have your say

PORTSMOUTH is forecast a day of warm temperatures and clear skies as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot tomorrow.

According to the Met Office city revellers will enjoy straight sunshine from 6am until 9pm, with temperatures peaking at 16C.

The service indicates a mere five per cent chance of rain, with wind speeds topping at 13mph.

On Sunday, 16C is set to be the peak again – but there could be some cloud in the morning.

Temperatures are set to shoot up next week however, with Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday all forecast at 19C and above.

Wind speeds will pick up on Monday, reaching 18mph.