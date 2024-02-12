In May 2024 I will be running the Cambrian Way in aid of the Mental Health Foundation. The Cambrian Way is considered by many "the hardest UK trail" which inspired and led to the creation of the Dragon's Back Ultra Marathon Race. The Cambrian Way stretches 478km (298 miles) traversing over 46 mountain peaks with 22,500m (73,700ft) elevation. Following over 4 mountain ranges from North (Conwy) to South Wales (Cardiff). In May 2024 I aim to run this in 8.5 days. Averaging 56km (35 miles) and 2,500m (8,188ft) of elevation per day.

I am not attempting the Cambrian Way for pure pleasure and enjoyment. But instead I'll be raising money for: The Mental Health Foundation, whose mission is "to help people to thrive through understanding, protecting, and sustaining their mental health". The Mental Health Foundation works towards preventing ill mental health. Their work involves research and practical projects, public information about mental health decreasing the mental health stigma and moving mental health policies in a progressive direction. The Mental Health Foundation has been chosen as the charity of choice due to my own personal struggles. Having never been educated on mental health and left to my own devices, I comply with the initiatives of the Mental Health Foundation. The charity seemed fitting due to my natural tendencies to retreat to the wilderness for comfort, which I will embody deep within the pain cave of this ultra. As a Portsmouth local, currently working as the Disability and Inclusion Officer at Pompey in the Community, I believe this story could resignate well with your audience.