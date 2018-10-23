Sainsbury's is selling Brussels sprouts flavoured tea this Christmas

Sainsbury's are boxes of selling Brussels sprouts flavoured tea as part of their festive range.

The supermarket giants are also offering customers pigs in blankets flavoured tea for those who want to add a bit of xmas cheer into their cupppa.

While both are staple side dishes of Christmas dinner - Brussels sprouts are certainly much more divisive and are much maligned by many people.

READ MORE: Walkers Crisps launch Brussels Sprouts flavoured crisps as part of Christmas range

However if you do have a sprout lover in your life, then Sainsbury’s flavoured tea could make the perfect festive treat for them.

And this Christmas is looking set to be a bumper year for fans of Brussels sprouts - not only can you have the vegetable with your dinner, or now in your tea, but Walkers crisps have released sprout flavoured crisps.

There is now Brussels sprouts flavoured tea. Picture: Clive Gee/PA Wire

READ MORE: Portsmouth Christmas market named one of best in UK

Would you drink Brussels sprouts flavoured tea? Let us know in the comments below.