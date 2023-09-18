Salterns Academy Trust Schools recognised for excellence in languages

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth-based pair Admiral Lord Nelson School and Trafalgar School are celebrating after being selected as one of only 15 lead language hubs to join the National Consortium for Languages Education’s centre for excellence.

As lead schools they will work with partner schools with the aim of improving languages learning across the 7-16 age range , as well as encouraging pupils from all backgrounds to study languages through to further and higher education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This announcement is the next step in the rollout of the government’s flagship language hubs programme, which will raise national interest in studying languages and drive more pupils to study them throughout their education from primary schools onwards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nys Hardingham, left, and Claire Copeland

National Data from this year’s GCSE entries showed that modern foreign languages have become increasingly popular as a subject, with a 5.1% increase in GCSE entries in 2023 compared to last year and a 9.2% increase compared to 2019.

There were a total of 39,896 entries across the 15 languages covered by the ‘modern foreign languages’ category, comfortably above the 34,707 entries for German.

Within the group, Chinese jumped year-on-year from 5,504 entries to 7,091, Polish rose from 6,003 to 6,938 and Arabic increased from 4,931 to 5,171.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Copeland, Director of Education at the Salterns Academy Trust and Executive Head of Trafalgar School said: “We are delighted that the strong leadership of languages by Rebecca Britti and Aamir Kohli in our two schools has been recognised nationally.

"Now they will be able to share their passion for languages learning across the local region.”

Nys Hardingham, CEO of the Salterns Academy Trust, added: “ We pride ourselves on providing an inclusive education experience for all of our students.

"We are proud to have achieved recognition for the excellent languages education we deliver and being a languages hub lead will enable us to share our approach and expertise and ensure as many students as possible are able to benefit from an excellent education in languages“

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*The NCLE comprises of University College London, the British Council and the Goethe-Institut, the latter being a German language school in London.