A CORONER is searching the Portsmouth family of an elderly man who died in hospital.

Roy Bailey, 84, died at The Royal Bournemouth Hospital on Tuesday, June 5.

But as the Dorset coroner makes enquiries into his death – which is not being treated as suspicious – they have found no next of kin.

It is believed Roy could have relatives who live in or near Portsmouth.

Any relative or friend who has any knowledge of his family, should contact the coroner’s office as soon as possible on 01202 454910.